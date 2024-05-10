Dubai: DP World welcomed A.P. Moller - Maersk's (Maersk) first large vessel that can run on green methanol for the very first time at Jebel Ali Port. Ane Maersk underscores Maersk's ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Ane Maersk's rotation began in Hamburg, Germany, and covered several ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Gulf countries. After completing cargo operations in Dubai, she will sail to ports in China.

"We are proud to welcome the Ane Maersk to Jebel Ali, whose arrival highlights the green shift underway in our industry. It is a flagship for sustainability that mirrors our own carbon reduction ambitions at DP World," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. "We are committed to decarbonising global trade and are taking action to support the transition, from electrifying our terminals to using smart technology."

As the biggest port in the Middle East and the 10th busiest in the world, Jebel Ali Port is a global trade hub that provides connectivity to over 180 shipping lines and access to more than 3.5 billion consumers.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol, Ane Maersk is the first of the 18 large vessels that will be added to Maersk's fleet during 2024 and 2025.