The company said in a Dubai Financial Markets (DFM) filing that these claims are false and urged customers and shareholders to rely solely on official sources, such as DFM and the official Salik website, for accurate information and updates.

“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” the company said.

Salik has also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and compliance with disclosure guidelines set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the DFM, assuring that any significant announcements will be shared with the market.

A widely circulated social media post suggested that dynamic pricing would offer toll rates of Dh0 between 3 am and 5 am, Dh4 from 5 am to 7 am, and Dh8 between 7 am and 10 am. According to the post, the charges would drop to Dh6 from 10 am to 3 pm, rise back to Dh8 from 3 pm to 7 pm, then decrease to Dh6 from 7 pm to 10 pm, and Dh4 from 10 pm to 3 am.

Salik will open two new gates in Business Bay and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road in November of this year, bringing its total to 10 gates in the city. The addition of these two toll locations will significantly raise Salik’s revenue and profit prospects during 2025 and beyond.