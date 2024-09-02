Dubai: Bahrain announces the implementation of a 15 per cent Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) for Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) as detailed in Decree Law (11) of 2024.

Effective January 1, 2025, this new tax framework aligns with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines and underscores Bahrain’s commitment to advancing global economic fairness and transparency.

As part of the reform, the OECD has established a Global Minimum Corporate Tax (GMCT), mandating a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent on profits for large MNEs in each country where they operate.

The introduction of the DMTT reflects Bahrain’s dedication to international cooperation and its efforts to ensure a fair and competitive international tax environment.