Dubai: Kuwait Airways revises its ticket pricing to become more competitive in the market. This adjustment reflects the board of directors’ commitment to advancing the national carrier and improving passenger services.

Abdul Mohsen Al Faqan, chairman of Kuwait Airways, discussed these updates on the Friday Break programme on Kuwait Radio, emphasising that Kuwait Airways is enhancing the overall travel experience.

Recent upgrades include luxury amenities, improved entertainment options, and increased onboard comfort.

The airline has allocated widebody aircraft to high-demand routes, updated its menu with distinctive Kuwaiti dishes, and maintained punctuality during the busy summer season. Al Faqan announced new offerings, such as special travel packages to Barcelona that include a flight ticket, hotel stay, and a ticket to a Spanish League soccer match.

Kuwait Airways is considering expanding its network to new destinations, including Moscow, various locations in China and East Asia, and several European countries.

This expansion is planned in conjunction with the opening of the new T2 passenger terminal and the addition of new aircraft to the fleet.

The airline will soon introduce a self-service baggage weighing system, allowing travellers to weigh their luggage up to 12 hours before departure.