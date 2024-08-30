Dubai: Saudi Arabia announces a tender for a fish farming project on its north-eastern coast, as part of its efforts to promote healthier eating habits and enhance food security.

The proposed aquaponics initiative will cover a four-hectare area in the Jubail governorate, with bids due by November 27, according to the ministry of environment, water, and agriculture, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Aquaponics combines fish farming with plant cultivation in large tanks, where fish waste naturally fertilises the plants, and the plants help clean the water for the fish, eliminating the need for chemical pesticides and fertilisers.

This project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development plan, which aims to boost local fish farming and diversify the economy away from oil.

The National Centre of Fisheries revealed last month that it had issued 18 licenses for aquaculture projects in the Mecca region during the first half of 2024.