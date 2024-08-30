This collaboration between the Public Investment Fund-owned entities will integrate a new transaction gateway into the airline's system, enhancing processing efficiency and ensuring secure transactions, as noted in a press release.

The agreement will offer travellers benefits like card acceptance, alternative payment methods, and improved features.

This development aligns with the Saudi government’s push towards a cashless society, which has seen digital wallet usage leap from 315,000 in 2018 to 17 million in 2022, covering more than half the population.

The airline has collaborated with global firms such as Lufthansa Systems, IBM Consulting, and Accenture, as well as Swiss AS, CAE, and Microsoft, to elevate its services and operations.

This new agreement follows Riyadh Air’s June partnership with payment company CellPoint Digital to integrate a new payment technology.