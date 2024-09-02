Dubai: Muscat International Airport celebrated the arrival of the Airbus Beluga A300, the world's largest cargo aircraft.
Shaped like its marine namesake, the Beluga whale, the aircraft boasts a length of 56.16 metres and a wingspan of 44.84 metres. With a height of 17.25 metres, it’s designed to transport up to 40 tons of payload across a range of 1,650 kilometres.
This highlighted the airport's operational excellence and its strategic role in the global air cargo industry.
Sheikh Ayman Bin Ahmed Al Hosani, CEO of Oman airports, expressed his enthusiasm about the event and its impact on aviation enthusiasts and the global aviation sector.
"This historic landing of the Beluga Airbus A300 at Muscat International Airport demonstrates our airport’s capability and strategic importance," said Sheikh Ayman, according to Muscat Daily.