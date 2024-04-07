According to market data, ADX saw the execution of five large direct deals on 243.4 million shares worth Dh683.3 million. These included an Dh509.8 million deal executed on 27.7 million e& shares at a price of Dh18.34 per share; an Dh37.8 million deal on 5.2 million Emirates Insurance Company shares at a price of Dh7.2 per share; and three deals worth over Dh135.7 million on the stock of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, executed on 210.4 million shares at a price of Dh0.645 per share.