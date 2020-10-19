Dubai: The asset management company Gulf Capital has acquired a majority stake in CWB Group, which specialises in intellectual property services.
"The MENA, Africa and CIS intellectual property services market is estimated at over $350 million annually and expected to grow at 6 per cent per annum over the next five years," said Dr. Karim El Solh, CEO of Gulf Capital. "CWB is very well positioned to continue its strong growth momentum and to expand across emerging markets.”
Founded in 2006, CWB provides patent and trademark services, including counseling, clearing, filing, prosecution, maintenance and enforcement services across the MENA region. CWB’s service offering also extends to anti-counterfeiting and commercialisation of IP.
Halim Shehadeh, CEO of CWB Group, said: “We intend to expand rapidly into new geographies while leveraging our new partner’s experience in building global platforms out of the GCC."
Gulf Capital has been particularly active over the last two years, with the successful closure of 10 new and follow-on investments at the portfolio companies' level