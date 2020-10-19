1 of 12
Members of traditional Japanese musical instrument group wearing protective face shields perform at Asakusa shrine in Tokyo.
Revellers and spectators wearing protective face masks.
A dog wearing traditional festival costume and pair of glasses.
Shinto priests wearing protective face masks prepares to pray.
A participant walks thorugh a gate spraying disinfectant at the entrance to Asakusa shrine.
Revellers and spectators bow to pray before the departure of Mikoshi or portable shrine.
Revellers wearing protective face masks or face shield carry a Mikoshi or portable shrine under the infection control measures.
A reveller is reflected in decorations of a Mikoshi.
A reveller tries to load a Mikoshi or portable shrine onto a truck, while it's usually carried by the hands of revellers, under the infection control measures.
Revellers wait for the arrival of a Mikoshi.
