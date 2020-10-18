1 of 5
The all-electric Lotus Evija hypercar made its dynamic public debut at Goodwood Speed Week this weekend. The Evija will be in action on the historic race track and will be taking part in several high-octane activities, including the Supercar Run.
The Evija’s claimed power output of 2,000PS ( about 1,972bhp) makes the first ever fully electric British hypercar the world’s most powerful series production road car as well.
With a target weight of 1,680 kg, it will be the lightest pure electric hypercar ever to go into series production. The Evija has five driving modes – Range, City, Tour, Sport and Track. Generating a massive 1,700Nm of torque, it can do 0-100 kph in under three seconds and hit a top speed of more than 320kph. It takes just nine seconds to reach 300kph, doing 100-200kph in less than three seconds, and 200-300kph in less than four second.
Using existing charging technology – a 350kW unit, which is currently the most powerful available – the Evija’s charge time will be 12 minutes to 80 per cent and 18 minutes to 100 per cent. The car’s range is 400 kilometres on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) Combined Cycle.
In a nod to the car’s project code, Type 130, production is limited to not more than 130 examples, with the car priced at £1.7 million (Dh7.74 million).
