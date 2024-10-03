What is the "Zero Routine Flaring by 2030" initiative?

Launched in 2015, the ZRF Initiative commits governments and oil companies, to end routine flaring no later than 2030.

Gas flaring is the 160-year-old industry practice of wastefully burning, rather than using or conserving, associated gas, a by-product of oil production.

The flaring of gas contributes to climate change and impacts the environment through the emission of CO2, black carbon and other pollutants. It also wastes a valuable energy resource that could be used to advance the sustainable development of producing countries.

The Initiative is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.

