The upstream oil and gas sector in Oman continues to work on the strategy with a target of achieving zero emissions by 2050 with a commitment to achieve Zero Routine Flaring by 2030. The strategy's major components include a substantial investment in renewable and alternative energy sources to achieve the goals.
This is part of Oman's commitment to the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.
The Ministry of Energy and Minerals hosted a workshop on Thursday collaborating with oil and gas sector operators, focusing on the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to the initiative.
The workshop highlighted innovative methods such as reusing gas to generate electricity and re-injecting it into oil reservoirs to enhance oil recovery. Participants engaged in discussions on various technologies and innovations to treat and recycle gas, further illustrating the industry’s dedication to reducing emissions and promoting a cleaner environment.
In 2017, Oman endorsed the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative; in 2017, the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), a state-owned oil company, did so. Oman submitted its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in July 2021. It commits the government to an unconditional contribution of a 3 percent reduction in the growth of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and a conditional contribution of an additional 4 percent reduction, for a total of 7 percent. The upstream oil and gas sector targets zero emissions by 2050.
The PDO is responsible for producing about 70 percent of oil and gas in Oman. Since endorsing the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, now called the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, has led efforts to develop flaring and venting guidelines. At the same time, the PDO and other operators have implemented projects to reduce flaring.
The World Bank's Zero Routine Flaring Initiative (ZRF) which is urging governments, businesses, and development organizations to work cooperatively to end continuous flaring by 2030.
As part of this commitment, Oman's upstream oil and gas industry is developing economically viable solutions to phase out routine flaring as quickly as possible and ahead of the World Bank's target date gas flaring, which constitutes a large share of Oman’s emissions, is referenced, as is the development of new legislation to support mitigation.
Gas flaring is the 160-year-old industry practice of wastefully burning, rather than using or conserving, associated gas, a by-product of oil production.
The flaring of gas contributes to climate change and impacts the environment through the emission of CO2, black carbon and other pollutants. It also wastes a valuable energy resource that could be used to advance the sustainable development of producing countries.
The Initiative is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.
The Initiative is designed to facilitate cooperation between all stakeholders so that solutions to ending routine gas flaring can be identified and implemented.