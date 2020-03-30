Ignore all messages or emails that use the UAE Central Bank's to try and get personal banking info of residents. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Central Bank of UAE has warned bank customers of potential fraudulent activities using its name.

“Fraudsters always look for opportunities to target consumers and as public is engaged with COVID-19 pandemic news, fraudsters are using different tactics to increase fraudulent activities on banking customers,” the regulatory bank said in a statement on Monday.

It reminded banking customers not to fall prey victim to criminals attempting to seek personal and bank account information in its name. "We at Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) confirm that we never ask consumers about private information such as personal and bank account information, and warn consumers to be alert and aware of malicious phone calls and WhatsApp messages claiming to be from CBUAE, which are of a fraudulent nature,” the statement said.

Do not respond

The public was also alerted to avoid responding to such calls, messages, and opening any hyperlink that may be attached, which may provide exposure to a malicious website, and to inform authorities immediately. "The public should be aware that CBUAE never conducts phone calls (unless a consumer complaint has been logged through the right channels with a reference number) or uses social media to contact individuals or businesses,” the bank said.

The bank said it is closely working with concerned authorities to halt such fraudulent activities and urged the public to report any suspicious fraud phone calls the respective authorities. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus started impacting the UAE, it had been reminding customers to stay alert on fraudsters may try to take advantage of the current situation.