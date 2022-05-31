Dubai: flydubai announced that match-day shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha for the upcoming Fifa World Cup football tournament in Qatar are now available to book on its website.

These flights are offered in partnership with Qatar Airways and other partner Gulf carriers and will provide football fans with “convenient” travel options to the football matches that will take place from November 21 to December 18, said the airline in a statement.

For the duration of the tournament, flydubai will offer up to 30 daily return flights between Dubai and Doha. “The service will allow match ticket holders to move freely from Dubai, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a football match in Doha, and return to Dubai all on the same day,” said flydubai.

“We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways and the other partner GCC national carriers to facilitate travel during the upcoming football tournament,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai. “By coming together, we are able to offer football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of our region as they explore the sights and sounds of two countries.”

Return match-day shuttle flights will be available from $258 (Dh947) in economy and from $998 (Dh3,665) in business.

These fares include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums. With a high frequency of flights available each day, passengers are advised to select a flight that arrives in Doha at least four hours before the match kick-off time. In addition, passengers are advised to register for their Hayya card (Fan ID) in advance of their flight as this will be required for travel on all shuttle flights and for entry to Qatar.