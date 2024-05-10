The partnership will see the travel services provider provide passenger and ramp services to four of the group’s airlines, contributing to an excellent travel experience for an estimated 1.6 million passengers on 7,300 flights annually.
Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Air Dolomiti operate a range of narrow-body Airbus and Embraer aircraft between the Dutch capital and four cities: Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, Zürich in Switzerland, and Vienna in Austria.
Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director, dnata Netherlands, said: “We are proud to partner with Lufthansa Group, supporting them with our quality services above and below the wing. Our deep understanding of customers needs will ensure a safe and smooth journey for passengers. We look forward to a successful partnership with Lufthansa Group in Amsterdam.”
dnata currently provides ground and cargo handling services to 37 airlines in Amsterdam with a team of 1,000 aviation professionals who handle 10,000 flights and move 550,000 tonnes of cargo annually.