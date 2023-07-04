Dubai: Dubai-based Emirates Group has announced its plans to recruit for various positions, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals, and customer service agents.

This call for new hires follows a successful year of record financial results, projected growth, network expansion, and the upcoming delivery of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024. Despite challenging global labor market conditions, the Emirates Group closed its previous financial year with over 102,000 employees and welcomed 17,160 individuals in various roles throughout the year.

Cabin crew

Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across 6 continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round. The recruitment process is designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

Pilots

The Group will be conducting a series of open days to recruit pilots in the UK and Ireland, with events scheduled for Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick, and London Stansted in August. Successful recruitment events have already taken place in Budapest, Madrid, and Lisbon in June. Additionally, an online information session is planned for July 19 at 1 pm Dubai time. Emirates pilots have the opportunity to fly one of the world's youngest and most advanced fleets, serving 150 destinations across six continents.

A380 Direct Entry Captain: designed for captains with recent command experience on Airbus fly-by-wire Wide Body such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380.

Accelerated Command: for experienced Airbus Captains, who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes.

First Officer: for those who have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, and a valid Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

Emirates’ pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most sophisticated fleets, with 260 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, to six continents, and 150 destinations



Since 2022, the airline has welcomed over 900 new pilots on its three recruitment programmes – Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.





Engineers

Emirates Engineering is planning open days in Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and the UK in July and August. With a fleet of 260 wide-body aircraft, ongoing retrofit programs, and the forthcoming addition of A350s and 777-Xs, Emirates is seeking to fill 75 Structural Technician positions and over 400 roles in aircraft maintenance engineering and engineering support.

“In the last financial year, we received around 2.7 million applications globally for roles across the organization,” said Oliver Grohmann, Senior Vice President Human Resources at the Emirates Group.

IT professionals

The Group aims to recruit over 400 IT professionals with the right skills for a range of roles in software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.

The Group’s IT team works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally. The team works with advanced tools, technologies and patterns including cloud services, robotics, DevOps, biometrics, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages.

Customer service roles

The Group is looking for individuals who will receive extensive training prior to joining Emirates Airport Services, dnata, marhaba or the contact centres. Those in customer service roles can work either in full-time or part-time positions and enjoy the flexibility to fulfil their lifestyle and career goals.