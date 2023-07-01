Dubai: Emirates flight (EK176) from St Petersburg to Dubai, on June 30, 2023, returned to the stand due to reports of smoke being detected during pushback for departure.
Following safety protocols, all passengers and crew were promptly disembarked while local authorities and fire services attended to the situation.
“Passengers were re-boarded after inspections were completed and the aircraft departed with a delay,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News. “We apologise for the inconvenience.”
“The safety of our passengers and cabin crew is of upmost important and it will not be compromised,” it added.