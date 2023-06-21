Dubai: Emirates is layering on additional flights to key regional destinations to meet significant travel demand during Hajj season and upcoming Eid holiday period.
Emirates has deployed additional flights for pilgrims to embark on their journey to and from the Holy City of Makkah. Ten flights have been added to and from Jeddah. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft dedicated for Hajj pilgrims until July 7. The Hajj flights to Jeddah will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom and are open to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa and, if above the age of 12, have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Medina will also be served with daily flights during this time.
This year, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah anticipates 2.6 million pilgrims, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. According to the statement, Emirates has already seen strong bookings for Hajj travel from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Mauritius and South Africa.
Increased flights for Eid Al Adha
Gearing up for a busy travel period for Eid Al Adha, Emirates has deployed an additional 34 flights to popular destinations across the region. With an estimated 78,000 people from across the region expected to travel with Emirates during the Eid Al Adha six-day break.
For passengers traveling to the Levant, Emirates has added ten flights to Amman from June 21 to 30, and ten additional flights to Beirut from June 20 to 29. Within the GCC, the airline has added five flights to Dammam from June 21 to 25 and nine flights to Kuwait from June 22 to July 2.