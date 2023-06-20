Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad have been listed among the world’s best airlines for 2023, in new rankings released on Tuesday.

Leading the Skytrax World Airline Awards is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways and Japan’s All Nippon Airways.

The awards were given away at the sidelines of the week-long Paris Air Show.

Emirates is ranked fourth, while Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Cathay Pacific, Taiwan’s EVA Air and Korean Air wrap up the top 10.

Etihad ranks 13 on the list, while Dubai’s flydubai is placed 70th, an improvement from last year’s 80th position. Sharjah’s Air Arabia comes in at 88.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (23), Oman Air (27), Gulf Air (32), Kuwait Airways (42) and flynas (51) are among the regional airlines that have made the cut.

Emirates also won three other accolades - World’s Best Premium Economy Seat, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East, and Best Premium Economy in the Middle East. The airline was also ranked ninth in the list of ‘The World’s Best Cabin Staff in 2023’.

The ‘World’s Most Family Friendly Airline’ award was introduced for the first time this year, and was won by Air Canada.

“This award includes family seating policies, dedicated family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children’s meals, children’s amenities / toys / activity packs, child specific onboard entertainment, free checked luggage and policies for carrycot / pushchairs, and the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience,” Skytrax said.

Earlier this year, Emirates and Etihad were ranked among the safest full-service airlines worldwide.

Airline safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com announced its Top 20 Safest Airlines ratings in January, placing the two carriers among the top 10 safest airlines in the world in a list of 20 carriers.

Kuwait Airways won the 2023 award as the World’s Most Improved Airline, ahead of Taiwan’s StarLux in 2nd place and Iceland’s PLAY in 3rd position.

AirAsia was the repeat winner of the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award, a title it has won each year since 2010. Singapore’s Scoot won the award as the World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline.