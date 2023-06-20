Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates is giving its staff a salary increase starting July 1, according to an internal letter sent to employees.
The pay rise comes in line with the rising cost of living and inflation rates globally, the airline said in its memo, Arabic daily Al Bayan said.
Dubai-based workers will get a 5 per cent rise in their basic salaries, and will also see their accommodation and transport allowances go up. They will also get a 10 per cent increase in the education support allowance from September.
The basic salaries of staff abroad will be raised to cope with the rising cost of living where they are based, with changes to fixed allowances linked to local market conditions, the airline said.