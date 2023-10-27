Dubai: dnata is partnering with Virgin Atlantic for the airline's return to Dubai, it was announced on Friday. dnata will serve as Virgin Atlantic's general sales agent (GSA) in the UAE, offering sales, marketing, and distribution support for flights between London Heathrow and Dubai International.
Flights are now available for customers to book, and will operate from 30 October 2023 through to March 2024 with a four-times weekly seasonal service.
"dnata Representation Services previously served as Virgin Atlantic’s GSA in the UAE, and we are delighted to be working with this dynamic airline as it makes its exciting return to Dubai,” said Simon Woodford, Vice President Global Air Services at dnata Travel Group.
The new service is set to offer seamless connections and consistent long-haul onboard experiences for customers connecting from Dubai via London Heathrow to destinations throughout North America across both the Virgin Atlantic and Delta networks, including New York, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
"We’ve long wanted to return to Dubai when the time was right, and we know our customers will be over the moon with the reintroduction of this popular route,” Liezl Gericke, Head of International at Virgin Atlantic.Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination or reintroducing an old favourite.”
The new route will be served by the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft with return Economy Class fares starting from Dh2,050 per person.