Dubai: Emirates Group’s dnata announced Friday that it has successfully integrated autonomous drones into its cargo operations in Dubai. This has led to a 99 per cent accuracy in shipment tracking and a 20 per cent reduction in processing times on the rack inventories.
The global air and travel services provider said the initiative has enhanced operational efficiencies, benefiting airline customers at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports. dnata introduced drones into its cargo operations in the UAE in 2021.
“The drones have seamlessly integrated into the day-to-day workflow and warehouse inventory processes. On average, dnata’s drones monitor some 1,800 shipments daily with 99 per cent accuracy across 2,400 rack locations,” said the company. dnata also has plans to introduce them at further stations across its global cargo network in the following years.
The company’s AI-driven software partner – Gather AI - enables drones to map the environment, collect inventory data, count cases, measure temperature, and read barcodes using only their cameras without any additional active infrastructure. “The drones are paired to a tablet device providing live inventory data,” said dnata.
Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Senior Vice President for UAE Cargo and Global Cargo Strategy, said, “These advancements have a direct positive impact on our airline customers who can benefit from heightened accuracy, reduced turnaround times and smoother logistics operations. The launch of autonomous drones in our operations reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch services through the latest technologies.”
With routine tasks automated, human resources can be allocated to more complex responsibilities, ultimately improving overall workforce productivity, said the company.
Sankalp Arora, CEO & Co-founder of Gather AI, said, “Our autonomous inventory drones are not merely futuristic concepts; they are operational game-changers today, enabling real-time transparency into the inventory and air cargo processes.” Globally, dnata offers safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in 38 countries across six continents.