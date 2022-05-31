Doha: Qatar Airways has announced new travel packages for fans travelling to Doha for the upcoming Fifa World Cup for the intercontinental matches taking place in June.
The matches will feature four national teams competing in ‘winner-takes-all’ games to determine the final two teams for the tournament taking place in November.
UAE will take on Australia on June 7, while the winner will play Peru on June 13. The following day will see New Zealand go against Costa Rica.
The extended travel packages to Doha include round-trip flights with Qatar Airways, match tickets, and a minimum of two-nights accommodation. Fans have the option to book their hotel with Al Messila Luxury Collection, Hilton Al Rayyan Curio, or Holiday Inn Business.
Read more
- Qatar’s GDP growth will be fuelled by FIFA World Cup and gas prices
- Investors should not hold their breath over Qatar Airways IPO
- Qatar World Cup: Etihad Airways to operate 42 weekly flights to Doha, plans charter services
- Qatar World Cup: Gulf airlines announce daily shuttle services to Doha
- Qatar World Cup: Doha’s Hamad International Airport gears up for a busy tourist season
“Qatar Airways welcomes the competing nations and their fans to Qatar and wish the best of luck to the teams looking to qualify for the World Cup. The qualification matches being played in Doha are a great way to showcase how excited we are to host the FIFA World Cup™. Qatar Airways encourages fans to experience our unique and hospitable service through purchasing travel packages to the qualification matches,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker.
A package from June 6 to June 8 (for the UAE vs Australia match) on qatarairwaysholidays.com website costs 4,543 Qatari riyals (around Dh4,540), a quick search showed.
All international play-off matches will be held at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, which has a capacity to accommodate 40,000 spectators.