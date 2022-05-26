Dubai: Gulf carriers will operate day-time shuttle services to Doha from Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait City and Muscat, said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO, during an event in Doha.
Dubai-based flydubai will operate up to 60 daily flights, Kuwait Airways will fly up to 20 flights a day and Oman Air will operate 42 daily flights. Saudi flag carrier Saudia will operate up to 30 daily flights.
The shuttle services will be operated from Doha airport, which has been refurbished for the event. The airlines will continue to operate their normal scheduled services, said Al Baker.
"Flights will be scheduled to arrive (in Doha) up to 5 hours before the match," said the Qatar Airways CEO. "After the games, fans will have plenty of time to travel to Doha before heading home."
"There will be additional flights that will be operated together with our joint partners," he said. "The intention is to make the fan experience as seamless as possible and ensure everyone can enjoy this World Cup."
Tickets for the match day shuttle flights will be made available soon.