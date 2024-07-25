Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on reaching an agreement between the Yemeni parties with respect to airlines and the banking sector.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) regarded the agreement as a positive step towards a political solution in Yemen that would achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, development, and stability.
The Ministry commended the efforts of the UN and its special envoy to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis that would enhance peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts to bring stability to Yemen, and commitment to stand by the brotherly people of Yemen and uphold their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity.