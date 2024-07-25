Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s biggest hub, had to temporarily suspended flights after climate change demonstrators found their way onto the airfield Thursday morning, causing several dozen flights to divert.

Flight operations, however, have since resumed following the temporary suspension on Thursday morning. According to a Reuters report, the climate activists blocked runways by gluing themselves to the tarmac.

Planes were able to take off and land again, the airport said on its website, but passengers were still advised to check on their flight status before setting off for the airport, Reuters has reported.

A spokesperson for Frankfurt, a vital international transit hub and one of Europe’s biggest airports, said around 140 flights had been cancelled out of 1,400 planned on Thursday.

Pictures posted on X showed demonstrators sitting on the tarmac to protest about the continued use of fossil fuels, said Bloomberg.