Abu Dhabi: It’s a bird... It’s a plane... No, it is Superman on an Etihad aircraft. In partnership with Warner Bros. World Yas Island, UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways unveiled the world’s first Warner Bros. World branded aircraft on Thursday, July 25.

As part of the partnership, one of the carrier’s Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners has been creatively decorated with iconic Warner Bros. characters.

On one side, the livery featured the mischievous antics of iconic Classic Animation characters like Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry, while the other side showcased the heroic feats of beloved DC Super Heroes—Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman.

Lucky passengers can also experience this journey on flights to other destinations, including five in Europe—Amsterdam, London, Vienna, Zurich, Dublin—and four in Southeast Asia—Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, and Manila. The aircraft will make its maiden voyage to London Heathrow on Saturday.

The partnership between Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways represents the largest collaboration for the theme park to date, the companies said in a joint statement.

The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership of its kind in the region. Image Credit: Etihad Airways

As part of the agreement, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will also debut its branded, dedicated children’s lounge within the Etihad Airways Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

“This lounge will transport travellers into the incredible universe of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the wit of the park to the airport, making every journey as delightful as a visit to the theme park itself,” explained the statement.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level.”

Neves said, “Our Looney Tunes and DC Superhero-themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide, promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral announce the partnership enhancement in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Image Credit: Etihad Airways

Moreover, all passengers aged up to 10 years old flying longer flights on Etihad Airways will receive brand new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs being rolled out across the network this summer. These packs are designed to entertain young travellers with activities that inspire them to draw their favourite superheroes and engage in various fun tasks throughout the flights. Infants will receive a DC Super Hero-themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, Super Hero cape, water bottle and activity kit.