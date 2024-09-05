Dubai: Oman Airports is pursuing strategies to connect the country to new markets through direct flight services, which is expected to facilitate travel for tourists and boost the country's tourism industry.

Aimen Bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, said that Oman has 36 airlines operating flights to over 80 destinations, and it aims to expand the list of direct flights from Muscat by exploring new markets that can be served by both our national and international airlines, according to the Oman Observer.