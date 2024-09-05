Dubai: Oman Airports is pursuing strategies to connect the country to new markets through direct flight services, which is expected to facilitate travel for tourists and boost the country's tourism industry.
Aimen Bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, said that Oman has 36 airlines operating flights to over 80 destinations, and it aims to expand the list of direct flights from Muscat by exploring new markets that can be served by both our national and international airlines, according to the Oman Observer.
The government plans to promote Oman in Spain and other European countries, in addition to its traditional markets in Germany and the United Kingdom.
Muscat International Airport served over 7.5 million passengers in the first seven months of this year.
The number of international passengers rose by nine per cent to 6,949,193 from 6,374,797 in 2023.
Domestic passengers also increased by 8.3 per cent to 621,955 from 574,405 in 2023.
Overall, passenger traffic at Muscat International Airport grew to 7,571,148 in 2024 from 6,949,202 in 2023.