Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to increase its annual spending to $70 billion (Dh257 billion) by 2025, a year ahead of its earlier schedule, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PIF’s governor Yasir Al Rumayyan announced at a Saudi investment summit that the fund planned to boost its annual capital expenditures from approximately $50 billion (Dh183 billion) to $70 billion (Dh257 billion) starting in 2026.

However, the IMF report revealed that PIF’s investments are expected to grow from $40 billion (Dh147 billion) to $70 billion (Dh257 billion) by 2025.

The PIF appears to have spent less than initially budgeted for its projects, which are valued at over $1.25 trillion (Dh4.5 trillion).

In 2021, PIF set goals of $39 billion (Dh143 billion) in annual spending on projects and managing $1 trillion (Dh3.6 trillion) in assets by 2025.

It currently holds $978 billion (Dh3.5 trillion) in assets, according to global sovereign wealth fund ranking it among the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.