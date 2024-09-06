Dubai: Saudi Arabia sees investments surged beyond $213 million (Dh782 million) on the second day of the 24 Fintech Conference.
The 24 Fintech conference is a programme that aims to empower entrepreneurs and start-ups in the fintech sector by supporting technology, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Centre, the conference featured a keynote address by Emad Kashgari, CEO of partner in FinTech and digital venture innovations 1957 Ventures, highlighting Saudi Arabia's prominent role in advancing financial technology across the Middle East and North Africa, according to Arabian Business.
During his speech, Kashgari noted that Saudi Arabia accounted for 58 per cent of the region's venture capital investments in 2023.