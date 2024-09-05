Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s private sector sees an increase of 37,009 local employees, a 6.94 per cent rise from the 34,606 new hires in July, according to the latest official data.

The National Labour Observatory reports that the total number of private sector workers in the country reached 11,572,408 last month, marking a 0.86 per cent increase from July’s 11,473,341.

This growth reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to increasing national employment through strategic government initiatives designed to nurture local talent within the private sector.

It also highlights the success of the country’s labour policies, which align with Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and reducing oil dependency.

Among the workforce, Saudi nationals now number 2,369,828, including 972,682 women and 1,397,146 men.

The rise in female participation indicates ongoing efforts to enhance gender inclusivity and achieve higher female workforce engagement.

Expats make up the remaining 9,202,580 workers, with 8,812,758 men and 389,822 women.

Foreign staff continue to play a crucial role, especially in sectors requiring specialised skills, as Saudi Arabia strives to balance national employment goals with maintaining a competitive, skilled workforce.

The increase in first-time local hires and overall employment growth underscores the success of the Private Sector Empowerment Programme, or Tawteen.

This initiative promotes Saudisation by offering incentives for companies to hire and train Saudi nationals.