Hundreds of flights at London’s busiest airports were hit by delays and cancellations on Friday as rain lashed the city and fog lowered visibility.

About 20 per cent of the flights at London Heathrow, Europe’s biggest hub, were delayed and about 3 per cent of takeoffs and landings canceled, according to flight tracking firm FlightAware. About 25 per cent of outbound services at London City airport were delayed, while Gatwick saw nearly one-third of its arrivals postponed.