Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced Friday it is continuing its global expansion with the launch of two new routes — Warsaw in Poland and Prague in Czechia. This marks the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries.

Starting June 2, 2025, the airline said it would launch four weekly flights to both Warsaw and Prague. It said the milestone expansion is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to diversify its European network.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “We are proud to introduce Warsaw and Prague as our newest destinations, reflecting our commitment to expanding into new and exciting markets. These routes not only enrich our network but also offer a great opportunity to strengthen ties with these countries and attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi.”

Etihad’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate these routes, the carrier said. Poland and Czechia have been growing sources of visitors to the UAE, according to the airline.