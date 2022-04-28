Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up to welcome a surge of passengers as residents fly out of Dubai at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and through the Eid Al Fitr holidays starting this weekend.
Some 1.9 million travellers are expected to pass through DXB between April 29 to May 9, with average daily traffic exceeding 177,000 passengers. May 7 is expected to be the busiest day with passenger numbers surpassing the 200,000 mark.
The airport is working with airlines, authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all customers.
Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai have increased flights operating during this period.
Emirates will significantly ramp up its Middle East flight capacity between April 28 and May 8.
The airline is stepping up its schedule by adding 23 flights and layering on additional seats with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s between April 28 and May 8 to the four cities it serves in Saudi Arabia, as well as to Kuwait, Beirut, and Amman.
flydubai will be operating more than 2,200 flights from April 30 to May 8, it said on Thursday.
The carrier has seen an increase in demand for flights to destinations such as Baku, Colombo, Istanbul and Maldives, as well as Ljubljana, Salzburg and Tirana.
The carrier has increased capacity on some of its popular routes for the upcoming break, such as Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo, to accommodate the increase in demand over the busy Eid travel period.
The anticipated seat factor on flights to routes such as Almaty, Budapest, Colombo, Kathmandu, Naples and Yerevan is between 80 per cent and full capacity over the next two weekends.