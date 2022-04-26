Dubai: Bookings for local and international travel for the Eid al-Fitr break is up by a staggering 195 per cent so far in 2022 compared to a year ago.
International travel bookings from the UAE have gone up - with 65 per cent of UAE travellers opting for overseas destinations and 35 per cent for staycations. This is compared to 68 per cent of travellers booking staycations for the same holiday period in 2021.
The Top 5 most-booked destinations for travel with dnata Travel include the Maldives, UAE, Turkey, Mauritius and Oman. “In 2021, UAE staycations and the Indian Ocean proved most popular for travellers from the UAE looking to take a well-deserved break over Eid al-Fitr,” said Emily Jenkins, General Manager, dnata Travel Leisure. “The demand for travel is at a high as many countries are opening their borders to tourists once again, or relaxing, or removing COVID-19 related travel regulations, easing a passenger’s journey.”
“Newly-opened and accessible, Bali and Singapore in particular are starting to gain traction, while Thailand is fast-climbing our Top 10 most-booked destinations for Eid al-Fitr.”
The team of travel experts at dnata Travel are also reporting increases in length of stay, and in average booking values, as customers are looking to extend their trips and opting to book fuller holiday packages including hotels, flights, transfers, in-destination experiences, insurance, and more.