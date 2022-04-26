Dubai: Emirates airline will significantly ramp up its Middle East flight capacity between April 28 and May 8.
“With Eid Al Fitr approaching and more travellers planning to take to the skies, Emirates is responding by offering more flights across seven cities in the GCC and Middle East,” said Emirates in a statement.
The airline is stepping up its schedule by adding 23 flights and layering on additional seats with the deployment of both A380s and Boeing 777s between April 28 and May 8 to the four cities it serves in Saudi Arabia, as well as to Kuwait, Beirut, and Amman.
In Saudi Arabia, Emirates will be layering on two additional flights on May 2 and May 8 to serve demand in and out of Riyadh. In Jeddah, the airline will add five flights served by its Boeing 777, and will be upgrading one of its existing flights to an A380, to become an all-A380 operation. Medina will also be served with four additional flights during this time, and travelers from Dammam will also have the option of one extra flight on April 28 as they start their holidays.
“This year, Emirates customers in KSA will be venturing to Dubai for their Eid Al Fitr celebrations, in addition to the Maldives, Paris, Bangkok, Mauritius, Manila and Los Angeles in the US,” said the airline.
Popular destinations for Kuwaiti travelers this year include Dubai, the Maldives, Manila, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Paris and Emirates will be operating eight additional flights served by its Boeing 777 during Eid.
Emirates will be layering on three flights served by its Boeing 777s to the airline’s existing Beirut schedule to accommodate for more travelers as they head home to visit friends and relatives. Amman flights served by the Boeing 777 will also be upgraded with higher seat capacities.