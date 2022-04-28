Dubai: Public parking across Dubai, except multi-storeyed parkings, will be free of charge for one week during Eid Al Fitr holidays, starting from April 30 and until May 6. Parking fees will be reactivated on May 7, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
Dubai Metro
The RTA also announced the operational timings for Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines. Both lines will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 5am to 1am (the following day). The timings for Metro Link Bus Services at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat have been synchronised with the Metro service schedules.
Dubai Tram, meanwhile, will operate from Monday to Wednesday from 6am to 1am (the following day).
Public buses
Dubai Bus will operate during the Eid holiday as follows: Main Stations, including Gold Souq Station, from 5am to 12.29am (past midnight), and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.14am to 12.58am. Sub-stations, including Satwa Station, will operate from 4.57am to 11pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.
Al-Qusais Bus Station will operate from 4.34am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.35pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.17pm.
The Inter-city bus and commercial coaches will be operating as follows: Bus stations: 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12am, Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm, Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30 pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30 am to 10.35pm, Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm. External stations: Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm, Ajman from 4.30am to 11pm.
Water Bus
Schedule of Marine transport at Dubai Marina: Marina Mall — Marina Walk (BM1) from 12 noon to 11.45pm; Marina Promenade — Marina Mall & Marina Terrace — Marina Walk from 2pm to 10.45 pm; Marina Mall — Marina Bluewaters (BM3) from 4.10pm to 11.45pm.
Abra: Dubai Old Souk — Baniyas (CR3), Al Fahidi — Al Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi — Deira Old Souk (CR5) and Baniyas — Al Seef (CR6) will operate from 10am to 1am; Dubai Old Souk — Al Fahidi — Al Seef (CR7), Dubai Festival City — Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9), and tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) will operate from 4pm to 11pm. Al Jaddaf — Dubai Festival City (BM2) will operate from 8am to 1am. Water Taxi operation is upon request from 3pm 11pm.
Customer Happiness Centres
Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from April 30 until May 8, but the Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.