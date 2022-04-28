Dubai: Individuals and companies will be able to have their consignments cleared through Dubai ports without any delay during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, authorities said here today.
Work will continue round the clock during the Eid al Fitr holidays at Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Center, Hamriya Port Customs Centre, Jebel Ali Inspection Center and TECOM.
The Customs Declaration Department will also work round the clock to clear customs transactions for clients.
However, Port Rashid and Jebel Ali customer service centres will be closed during Eid. These centres will resume work on May 5, 2022, from 7.30am and continue until 2.30pm. On May 6, these centres will be open from 7.30am to 12pm.
Hatta Customs Centre, Dubai Logistics City Customs Centre and Air Cargo Customs Centres at Dubai Cargo Village and Dubai Airport Free Zone will work 24x7 even during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.