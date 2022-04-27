Dubai: UAE residents have been urged to avoid gatherings during the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Eid celebrations must be restricted to members of the same family and relatives to celebrate Eid Al Fitr safely, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.
Residents urged to avoid hand shaking and congratulate each other remotely, as part of a set of COVID-19 safety rules for Eid Al Fitr.
The public are urged to use electronic alternatives for giving Eid gifts and limit celebrations to family members and relatives
Eid Musallas will be open to worshippers after Fajr prayer. Eid prayer is limited to 20 minutes.
The authority urged the public to cooperate with authorities during Eid in order to celebrate this blessed occasion safely with loved ones, as well as to protect the most vulnerable categories from infection.
It highlighted the importance of the commitment of community members to the health instructions of relevant authorities, as well as adhering to related precautionary measures.
The protocol also stipulates conditions related to Eid celebrations, including insuring a valid green pass on the AL Hosn app, and adhering to precautionary procedures, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, especially when nearby vulnerable groups