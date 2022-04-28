Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has urged customers to use smart channels to apply for visa services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
The department said that customers can get services in Dubai through the department’s website or Dubai now application on smartphone.
GDRFA’s headquarters and customer service centres will be closed during the holidays. Amer centres will be closed between Ramadan 29 and Shawwal 3.
The service centre at Al Awir for violators will welcome customers from May 1 to May 6 between 8am and 8pm.
The GDRFA office at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport will continue to offer services 24/7 throughout the holidays for any emergencies.
GDRFA can also be reached at anytime through various communication channels, including toll-free number “Amer” (8005111) that operates 24/7.