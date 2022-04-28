Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of Dubai Events Security Committee (DSC), explained that they had developed an action plan for all general department and police stations, through which they will intensify patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the emirate, and enhance their presence and provide all amenities for the emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors.

Dubai Police has introduced a detailed Eid plan to secure all mosques and grand prayer grounds and deploy traffic, security patrols and volunteers across the emirate to ensure its security and safety. Image Credit: Reuters

Maj-Gen Al Ghaithi said DSC has introduced a security plan that features securing all mosques and grand prayer grounds and deploying traffic, security patrols and volunteers across the emirate to ensure its security and safety and attain smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion in collaboration with partners in the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

He said the security plan includes providing 412 patrols, 29 bicycles, 3,200 police officers, 62 civil defence vehicles, 122 ambulances, 442 paramedics, nine marine boats, and 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches. In addition to 60 traffic sergeants, 650 volunteers, and 2,400 security personnel from private companies deployed in the emirate’s vital markets and commercial centres

Fireworks warning

The Dubai Police reminded the public to abide by the laws with regard to fireworks. Those who trade with them were also urged to preserve public safety during the celebrations. Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 on “Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives, Military Equipment and Hazardous Substances” criminalises trading in fireworks, importing, exporting, manufacturing or bringing them into and out of the country, and sets penalties for that amounting to imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000 or one of these two penalties.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, confirmed their readiness to secure all streets and commercial centres around the clock in cooperation with police stations. He noted that the department would dispatch military and civil security patrols to secure the emirate’s neighbours and tourist attractions.

He called on members of the public who wish to travel during the long holiday to secure their homes and to subscribe to the Home Security service available on the Dubai Police app and website. He also urged the public to be more careful with their property and secure it adequately, not leave vehicles and their engines running, and pay attention to children inside and outside the home, in public places, beaches, and swimming pools. He also called on public members to call 901 and resort to the “Police Eye” service to report any suspicious activities or violations.

Colonel Turki bin Faris, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Operations, confirmed that the Command and Control Centre continues to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive emergency calls and reports and ensure a swift and professional response to emergencies.

He said that the Dubai Police General Command always seeks to spread awareness and traffic culture among members of society, especially vehicle owners and road users, by organizing awareness programmes and campaigns throughout the year.

He appealed to the public not to call the number (999) except in emergencies and to call (901) for non-emergencies and general inquiries.

6,214 accidents

Col. bin Faris said that the command and control centre had recorded 508,590 phone calls from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until the April 25. He further revealed that they recorded 6,214 traffic accidents during the same period.

He urged drivers not to be preoccupied with greeting messages and phone calls and to stay focused on the roads.

He called on families to pay attention to children, especially in public parks and shopping centres, take more precautions, pay attention to their behaviour, and prevent them from accessing balconies and high places. He also appealed to parents to monitor their children when they enter swimming pools, not to leave them alone, even if they are good at swimming.

147 traffic patrols

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said they would deploy 147 traffic police patrols across the emirate to enhance the safety of motorists and road users over the next week.

These patrols will be mainly positioned near Eid prayer grounds in Deira, Bur Dubai, Zabeel, Nad Al Hamar, Al Mizhr, Jumeirah, Mankhool, and near Al Salam Mosque, Al Farooq Mosque, and Al Rashidyiah Grand Mosque. More traffic patrols will be positioned in the following tourist and commercial areas: the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, City Walk, Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Festival City, Mirdif City Centre, La Mer, Kite Beach, Airport St, Al Seef St, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, Emirates Rd, Dubai- Al Ain Rd, Al Etihad Rd, Al Khaleej St, Al Quds St, Amman St, Academic City St, Ras Al Khor St, and Jumeriah St.

“We have instructed our traffic police patrols and wardens to step up efforts to protect people’s lives and ensure their happiness, especially during this happy occasion,” Brig. Al Mazouri said.

He added that the Traffic Awareness Team would hand out Eid sweets and cards to motorists and remind road users to abide by traffic laws and regulations.

He warned motorists to be extra cautious and slow down when driving in residential and crowded areas; he also said that pedestrians should be careful and only crossroads from designated areas.

Nine marine rescue points

Dr Colonel Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, confirmed the Force’s full readiness to handle all emergencies during Eid Al Fitr. He reaffirmed the 24-hours availability of joint patrols from the ‘Maritime Security and ‘Maritime Rescue’ to dispatch from marine rescue points with rescue divers, boat captains, Jet Skis riders…etc and professionally respond and handle emergencies.

“Our marine patrols are distributed across nine rescue points in Al Hamriya Port, Deira Harbour, Dubai Creek, Floating Bridge, Fishing Harbour 1 at Jumeirah One, Fishing Harbour 2 at Jumeirah Two, Fishing Harbor 3 at Jumeirah Three, Mina Seyahi and JBR, Dubai Harbour and Hatta,” he added.

Col. Al Suwaidi urged beachgoers to take precautions while swimming and diving, avoid sea currents and high waves, adhere to Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality instructions, and never swim when the red flag is raised.

He reminded beachgoers to keep within swimming borders to stay safe from strong sea currents and out of the way of jet skis and boats and called riders and sailors to keep a safe distance from people on the shores and refrain from distributing them with noise and water splashes.

Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, confirmed their readiness to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas and valleys or dealing with traffic accidents in the jurisdiction area, noting that there are 15 patrols ready to manage traffic during the Eid prayers and holidays.

Security plans in Sharjah

In Sharjah, the police has laid out its detailed security plans ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security plans and preparations for Eid Al Fitr.

A Sharjah Police official on duty during Ramadan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

During the meeting, police officers provided details of the comprehensive plans during the holiday period with the aim of strengthening traffic and public safety.

Brigadier bin Amer stressed the importance of properly parking vehicles and limiting random parking during Eid prayers, which lead to obstruction of traffic and the movement of emergency vehicles.

He called on the public to follow police instructions and adhere to the guidelines.

Brigadier Bin Amer directed the departments concerned to deploy 316 traffic and civilian patrols to monitor and regulate traffic in all areas and intersections within cities and on the highways leading to the eastern region of the emirate, In addition, security will be enhanced in all locations that witness huge crowds while following up their compliance and commitment to the preventive measures applied by the state to limit the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. He directed the concerned departments to intensify their efforts to take all measures and procedures that would provide security and safety and regulate traffic during the holidays.

Sharjah Police also called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations and park their vehicles in designated areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. They also urged members of the public to dial 999 only for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency and general inquires.

Ras Al Khaimah: Extra patrols deployed

In Ras Al Khaimah, as many as 80 traffic and security patrols will be deployed on the roads during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Roads will also be monitored by cameras and patrols will be intensified in tourist spots, parks, markets, public places and residential neighbourhoods.

A number of patrols will be deployed in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held.

RAK Police will deploy a number of patrols in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held. Image Credit: RAK Police

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, announced the development of an integrated plan to enhance security and safety.

He explained that a number of police personnel will be deployed to monitor those who may disturb the festivities. He also called on parents to watch their children closely.

He added that everyone must maintain security, stability and public health.

He pointed out that the Central Operations Room and the Unified Call Centre of Ras Al Khaimah Police are fully prepared to receive public reports on 999 for any emergency and 901 for non-emergency cases.