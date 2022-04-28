Abu Dhabi: Marking the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Yas Island will host fireworks displays and concerts from regional and international artists from May 1 to 6 in and around the UAE capital.

Visitors and residents of Abu Dhabi are guaranteed to be thrilled during the public holidays, with shows from Arab music superstars, an appearance by one of the world's most popular bands, and stunning fireworks display.

Here’s what to expect:

Arab Superstars take to the stage at Layali Yas

Amr Diab

Electrifying and energetic is the only way to describe Amr Diab’s performances and his appearance on Tuesday, May 3, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island as the first act in the two-night Layali Yas Concert Series will be no different. As a seven-time winner of the World Music Awards and holder of five Platinum Records, this hugely popular Egyptian artist sells out shows wherever he performs in the world, with a repertoire that mixes Arabic pop with Latin styles.

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets starting at Dh100 for Regular Standing, Dh150 for Silver, Dh 250 for Gold, Dh450 for Platinum and the best spot in the house, Dh550 for Fan Pit Standing.

Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir

The second night of the Layali Yas Concert Series on Wednesday, May 4 will see Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir take over Etihad Arena. Abdel-Wahab, better known as Sherine, is a versatile Egyptian artist famous for her soulful voice, tender songs and captivating concerts, with international hits such as Ma Sherebtesh Min Nelha, Mashaa'er and Alaa Bali. Kadim Al Sahir, dubbed the ‘Caesar of Arabic Song’, has established himself as one of the most successful Middle Eastern singers, with more 100 million albums sold. The Iraqi singer, composer and songwriter has topped regional charts with Eid Alshaq, Koni Imraatan and Tanakothat.

Offering six ticketing levels to suit all budgets, prices start between Dh250 to 450 for Bronze, Silver and Gold tickets, Dh680 for Platinum, Dh 1,000 for Diamond and Dh1,500 for VIP.

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Maroon 5 Live from Yas Island

On Friday, May 6, multi-Grammy Award-winning sensations Maroon 5, will make their long-awaited return to the UAE, bringing their regional tour to Etihad Arena.

Produced by Live Nation ME, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Yas Island, Maroon 5 will treat fans to their hits such as 'Girls Like You', 'Sugar', 'Maps', and the platinum-selling 'Beautiful Mistakes'. Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 are one of this century’s most successful acts, with more than 20 US Top 40 singles, two number one albums more than 135 million record sales.

Doors open at 7pm with tickets starting at Dh300 to Dh 400 for Upper Bowl seats, from Dh605 to Dh1,155 for Lower Bowl Seats and Dh495 (back) or Dh1,375 (front) for floor standing. With Maroon 5's previous concerts being among the fastest-selling shows in the UAE, tickets are expected to sell out fast. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

For a seamless experience at all the shows, vaccinated concert-goers must present their Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, while if unvaccinated, they must present a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours previously.

Breathtaking Fireworks