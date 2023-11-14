Dubai carriers challenged regional rivals with more than $60 billion of Boeing jet orders on Monday, day one of the Dubai Airshow. It was a bonanza for Boeing as major orders flooded in from across the region, totalling nearly $100 billion.
Dubai Airshow Day 2: What to expect?
Day 2 will kickstart with a customer announcement from French OEM Airbus, possibly a mega order deal from Turkish Airlines. Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad will be talking about its 20- years in the business, India’s budget carrier Air India Express will reveal some new offerings, and there’s a lot more coming from future tech and sustainable transport sectors. Follow us live as we cover the event from the ground.
Egypt Air places order for 10 A350-900s with Airbus
The announcement for the wide-body A350s comes a day after the airline announced its intent to lease 18 of Boeing’s B737-8s from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), deliveries of which will run from 2025 into 2026.