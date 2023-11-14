20231114 dubai airshow
The 2023 Dubai Air Show kicked off on Monday with high expectations of large deals, continuing the prevailing theme of this year that’s seen airlines commit to huge orders. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai carriers challenged regional rivals with more than $60 billion of Boeing jet orders on Monday, day one of the Dubai Airshow. It was a bonanza for Boeing as major orders flooded in from across the region, totalling nearly $100 billion.

Dubai Airshow Day 2: What to expect?

Day 2 will kickstart with a customer announcement from French OEM Airbus, possibly a mega order deal from Turkish Airlines. Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad will be talking about its 20- years in the business, India’s budget carrier Air India Express will reveal some new offerings, and there’s a lot more coming from future tech and sustainable transport sectors. Follow us live as we cover the event from the ground.


Egypt Air places order for 10 A350-900s with Airbus

The announcement for the wide-body A350s comes a day after the airline announced its intent to lease 18 of Boeing’s B737-8s from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), deliveries of which will run from 2025 into 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DUBAI AIRSHOW DAY 1