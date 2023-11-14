Dubai: Emirates airline and Safran signed deals worth over US$1.2 billion at the Dubai Airshow 2020, a press statement from the companies said on Tuesday.
The total order value includes a $1 billion deal for the the latest generation Safran Seats for Emirates’ new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300 aircraft.
The agreement includes Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats for the Emirates Airbus A350, and Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats for the Boeing 777X-9. This is all for the airline's new fleet.
Safran is also working closely with the airline on its current retrofit programme, which includes providing new seats for the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380.
Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "Safran is a key partner for Emirates and we’re working closely to reimagine and elevate our future cabins with smart design and the latest technologies. These have been decisive factors in our selection of seat types which will be customized for Emirates.
"Today’s announcement is significant not only because it cements the partnership between Emirates and Safran, but also because it supports aviation manufacturing and the wider value chain in France and across Europe."
Safran will also be equipping Emirates' A350 fleet with high performance wheels and carbon brakes, and Galley shipsets. The Galleys, both for Emirates’ A350 and B777-9 fleet will be equipped with GEMini and the new high-end type NUVO galley inserts with advanced features, efficiency, and technology.
In a boost to Emirates' connectivity and entertainment capabilities, Safran Passenger Innovations will provide its RAVE AeroConnect Ka solution to Emirates. 50 Airbus A350, 60 Airbus A380 and 50 Boeing 777X-9 will be equipped with Safran’s agnostic satcom connectivity solution.
The deals also include maintenance, repair and overhaul agreements for the airline along with a 10-year service agreement for Boeing 777 safety and cabin systems components.