Dubai carriers challenged regional rivals with more than $60 billion of Boeing jet orders on Monday, day one of the Dubai Airshow. It was a bonanza for Boeing as major orders flooded in from across the region, totalling nearly $100 billion.

Dubai Airshow Day 2: What to expect?

Day 2 will kickstart with a customer announcement from French OEM Airbus, possibly a mega order deal from Turkish Airlines. Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad will be talking about its 20- years in the business, India’s budget carrier Air India Express will reveal some new offerings, and there’s a lot more coming from future tech and sustainable transport sectors. Follow us live as we cover the event from the ground.

03:54PM



First class to stay crucial for Emirates: Sheikh Ahmed

First class will remain very important for Emirates for the future, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

When it comes to our numbers on passengers for Premium Economy, we have performed exceptionally well, Sheikh Ahmed told during the media briefing, while adding that first class will remain very important for Emirates for the future.

Emirates has no plans to acquire stake in other global airlines, Sheikh Ahmed said.

"On the network expansions to India, we don't have have any extra seats. But if the bilateral agreements make it possible for more seats, it would be good."

03:28PM



Ethiopian Airlines places order for 31 Boeing airplanes

Ethiopian Airlines concludes a deal to buy 31 firm Boeing airplanes and 36 options which include Boeing 787-900 and Boeing 737-8.

"This order is in line with the Ethiopian Airlines' growth strategy. We have the Vision 2035, which is a strategic roadmap, and is a continuous growth strategy," Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, said.

He added that these airplanes will be acquired over the next seven years and will enable the airline to expands its network and operations.

Tasew added that the airlines has also signed an agreement with Boeing to upgrade the cabin interior of the first batch of 10 Boeing 787 airplanes operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

“This is just the first phase, we expect to do another round of fleet renewal process in the coming few years,” he said.

02:46PM



flydubai announces plans to open $56 million full-flight simulator, training facility

Dubai carrier flydubai announced plans to open a $56 million Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) and Training Facility. The construction work has already commenced and the advanced facility is scheduled to be fully operational by January 2025.

The facility is located on the grounds of the flydubai Campus and will be home to six simulator bays, said CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith. It will offer capacity of more than 43,000 training hours a year as well.

02:45PM



Oman Air takes delivery of first 737-800 Boeing converted freighter

American OEM and Oman Air announced an order and delivery of the operator's first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The order is the first dedicated cargo aircraft for the Muscat-based carrier.

Oman Air Cargo saw its cargo volume increase 42 per cent during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, driven primarily by capacity expansion across its passenger airplane fleet. With the ability to carry up to 23.9 tonnes of freight at a range of 3,750 km, the 737-800BCF will contribute to continued capacity growth, said the airline.

"The freighter will contribute to the growth of the air cargo logistics sector in Oman and beyond, will be based at our Muscat hub," said Oman Air.

02:34PM



Emirates airline and Safran signed deals worth over US$1.2 billion at the Dubai Airshow 2020, a press statement from the companies said on Tuesday.

The total order value includes a $1 billion deal for the the latest generation Safran Seats for Emirates’ new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

The agreement includes Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats for the Emirates Airbus A350, and Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats for the Boeing 777X-9. This is all for the airline's new fleet.

01:09PM



flydubai signs agreement for CFM's LEAP-1B engines

Soon after placing a mega order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners, Dubai carrier flydubai has signed a multi-year agreement with engine-maker CFM's LEAP-1B engines on Day-2 of the Dubai Airshow 2023. The services agreement will cover 222 LEAP-1B engines for the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-8/-9 (in-service and on order). The agreement also covers spare engines.

CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said, “Our new service agreement with CFM and the existing close relationship we have with the engine supplier will support our growth plans as we take delivery of more than 130 aircraft over the next few years.”

12:54PM



Kazakh airline SCAT places order for 7 737-8 airplanes

The order from Boeing for seven 737-8 airplanes will will nearly double SCAT's 737 fleet. The airline is looking to open new routes to European destinations, said Vladimir Denissov, president of JSC SCAT Airlines.

"Replenishing the fleet with seven more Boeing 737-8 will increase the airline's carrying capacity. It will also positively affect the timely execution of flight schedules," said Denissov.

10:22AM



Egypt Air places order for 10 A350-900s with Airbus

The announcement for the wide-body A350s comes a day after the airline announced its intent to lease 18 of Boeing’s B737-8s from Air Lease Corporation (ALC), deliveries of which will run from 2025 into 2026.

The airline wants to grow its fleet to 125 aircraft, from its existing 91, by 202, said Yehia Zakaria, EgyptAir Holding's Chairman.