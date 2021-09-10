Dubai: Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air will launch direct flights to Israel from September 30, with two weekly flights. The announcement follows the announcement of peace between the Kingdom and Israel and the political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed last year between the two countries.
UAE carriers had full-blown services to Tel Aviv, but these were disrupted during the COVID-19 months when international flights were severely restricted.
Gulf Air’s Acting CEO Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Tel Aviv route as part of the historic Bahraini–Israeli relations. As the national carrier of Bahrain, we take great pride in supporting our leadership and Kingdom in their role of preserving peace and prosperity in the region. We hope this is merely the beginning of developing further opportunities.”