Sharjah: Low-cost carrier Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh801 million, an increase of 78 per cent compared to Dh451 million registered in the corresponding first half of 2022. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of Dh2.82 billion, a 26 per cent increase year-on-year.
More than 7.7 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and June 2023 across the carrier’s seven hubs, an increase of 47 per cent compared to the same period last year, the airline said in a statement on Friday. The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats –stood at an average of 81 per cent.
“Throughout the first half of 2023, Air Arabia remained committed to its strategic expansion plan by strengthening the fleet size, adding new routes and new frequencies across all seven operating hubs,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia. “Our organic approach of network expansion not only strengthened our connectivity but has also unlocked new opportunities for our passengers”.
During the first half of the year, Air Arabia added 3 new aircraft to its fleet bringing it to a total of 71 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. During the same period, the carrier expanded its network by launching 18 new routes across its seven operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan.