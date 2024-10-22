Abu Dhabi: Sanad, the aerospace engineering and leasing unit owned by Mubadala Investment Company, announced Tuesday it has signed a Dh1.5 billion deal to sell 16 jet engines to UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways. Sanad has said the engines will power a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft.

The sale includes a range of next-generation aircraft engines to power Etihad Airways’ fleet. It comprises nine GEnx engines for the Boeing 787 aircraft, five Engine Alliance GP7200 engines for the Airbus A380, one Trent XWB (Rolls Royce) engine for the Airbus A350, and one International Aero Engines (IAE) V2500 engine for the Airbus A320.

The companies said in a joint statement that this transaction underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub, supports Etihad Airways' continued expansion, and strengthens the Abu Dhabi aviation ecosystem.

(From L-R) Mansoor Janahi, Sanad MD and GCEO; Amer Siddiqui, Sanad Group Chairman; and Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO Image Credit: Sanad

Mansoor Janahi, Sanad's Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “This transaction reaffirms Sanad’s long-term commitment to proactive portfolio management and optimizing our assets while strategically investing in future growth initiatives.”

He added, “It highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector and our dedication to driving its continued growth. Our collaboration with Etihad Airways reflects the remarkable growth the airline is experiencing, and we are proud to be supporting the airline’s ambitious 2030 journey.”

Sanad’s partnership with Etihad Airways dates back to 2003. Since then, Sanad has played a crucial role in maintaining Etihad’s fleet of aircraft engines, conducting MRO services on over 400 engines, including V2500 and Trent 700, which power the Airbus Aircraft family, and GEnx models that power Boeing aircraft.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “The acquisition of these engines marks a key milestone for Etihad as we continue maintaining a world-class fleet that drives our growth. This transaction is also a reminder of the strong synergy between Sanad and Etihad Airways spanning two decades.”

MRO capabilities

Since the launch of the V2500 and Trent 700 engine maintenance capabilities in 2012, Sanad has provided engine overhaul support to Etihad Airways. Sanad is now the leading and largest independent engine maintenance provider in the MENA region, serving over 30 global airline customers and all major engine manufacturers.