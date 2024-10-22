Why would anyone buy an iPad mini? That was my immediate reaction after hearing about the first iPad mini launch in 2012. If anyone needs a tablet, buy an iPad instead of the mini. That was my response.

If you are wondering why I’m plugging an Apple product, here’s my confession. I’m an Applephile, if that’s a word like Anglophile and Indophile.

I love Apple products, and I own some of them. Well, I don’t restrict myself to Apple products — my home PC runs on Windows, and I’ve a Samsung phone as well. But I prefer the iPhone Pro for everyday use and a MacBook Air for out-of-office assignments.

Travelling companion

Back to the iPad. I own an iPad 2, which has served me well over the years. And the years show on it: the nicks, scratches and a cracked screen (the replaced one). Everyone in my family used the iPad at one time or another, and it is now lying unused somewhere in the house.

The iPad is a handy device that has travelled with me everywhere. It worked so well for me that I wondered why anyone would buy the mini. Somewhere along the line, I stopped using the iPad and relied solely on my iPhone. I could write stories on it, maintain a diary, keep notes, take photos, and help with my daily diet of social media scrolling.

Now, I’m thinking of acquiring the iPad mini. The change of heart stemmed from my recent travels. I relied on my trusted iPhone mostly when I was on the road for over three weeks.

The power of apps

The apps helped immensely. Booking hotel rooms was a breeze. So was finding the best fares to schedule my trips. Buying air, train and bus tickets required only a few clicks. More importantly, the maps helped me walk around the city and catch the local trains and buses.

When a phone is good enough, why buy an iPad? There were occasions when I felt the need for a bigger screen. My phone’s 6.3-inch screen wasn’t comfortable when reading or watching YouTube videos. I didn’t even try Netflix. Worse was editing videos on the iPhone. The iMovie worked fine, but juggling with the screen buttons on a small device can be cumbersome.

By the time my journey ended, I was convinced of the need for an iPad while travelling without my MacBook. It would fit snuggly into my backpack without much added weight, and relieve the stress on my phone with additional storage space and battery life.

I know Apple has been pushing its Apple Intelligence to sell the mini. I’m not interested in that. More because Apple lags in AI technology, and that’s not what I’m looking at in the mini.

I want a handy device that would complement my phone. A mini will seamlessly integrate into my workflow, talking to my iPhone and the MacBook.

So, I’d be seriously looking to buy the iPad mini soon.