Dubai: October 28 is the opening date for subscriptions to the LuLu Group IPO, one of the most anticipated stock market offerings in the UAE in recent times. The Abu Dhabi headquartered hypermarket operator with an extensive network in the Gulf and beyond is offering a 25% stake through the float.

Retail investors will be offered 10% via the IPO – and with a minimum guaranteed allocation of 1,000 shares. (Eligible LuLu employees taking part in the subscription will have a minimum guarantee of 2,000 shares.) It’s a given that this will be one of the most heavily backed IPOs in the UAE from an individual investor’s perspective.

The share offer price will be announced prior to the start of subscription on October 28. The LuLu stock is to list on ADX.

For retail investors, the minimum subscription level is Dh5,000 and in multiples of Dh1,000 for additional shares. The hope among many retail investors is that LuLu would consider raising the issue size to meet the kind of interest it would generate.

For institutional investors – assigned 89% in the IPO – the minimum subscription is set at Dh5 million.

Reaches the market at a time when the retailer has consolidated its presence in the UAE and other Gulf markets. In the recent past, it has made a concerted push into Saudi Arabia, markets in the Far East and elsewhere. It has also expanded its distribution base and localized sourcing, thus cushioning it to a great extent from disruptions in global supply chains.

When it comes to physical stores, the Group claims a 13.5% share in the GCC grocery market as of end 2023.

In online, LuLu has seen progress, helped by partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the UAE and HungerStation in Saudi Arabia. Plus, it has an alliance with Talabat.

Incidentally, this is the second UAE based grocery retailer heading to the stock market this year. Earlier, there was the one from Spinneys. (Another grocery retailer, Union Coop, is also listed, but the stock was offered only to existing UAE National shareholders.)

It was last year that LuLu confirmed it was lining up an IPO as it continued with ambitious expansion across key regional markets.

Apart from targeting new locations, LuLu has in recent years made marked changes to its retail strategy. The extra focus on online sales was an obvious thing to do, but the retailer’s investments in expanding its kitchen counters at all of its major supermarkets/hypermarkets paid off. So too did the move to widen its private label business, which was about selling high-demand commodities under its branding.